

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent, although additional forms of stimulus are always a possibility.



Japan also will see February numbers for consumer prices. In January, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and down 0.6 percent on year, while core CPI also sank 0.6 percent on year.



Australia will release February figures for retail sales, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month following the 0.5 percent gain in January.



