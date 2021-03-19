

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled RMB342.05 million, or RMB5.01 per share. This compares with RMB249.55 million, or RMB3.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB420.10 million or RMB6.16 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to RMB1.16 billion from RMB1.14 billion last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): RMB420.10 Mln. vs. RMB430.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB6.16 vs. RMB6.33 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB1.16 Bln vs. RMB1.14 Bln last year.



