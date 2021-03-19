

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were down 0.4 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - in line with expectations and up from -0.6 percent in January.



Core CPI, which exclude volatile food costs, also was down an annual 0.4 percent. That also matched expectations and was up from -0.6 percent in the previous month.



Individually, prices were higher for housing, furniture and clothing. They were down for fuel, medical care, communication, education and recreation. Food prices were roughly flat.



On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, both overall and core inflation were up 0.1 percent.



