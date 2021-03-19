

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica plc. (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, announced Friday that French drug maker Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) has given notice that they intend to terminate the Collaboration and License deal for process development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors to treat haemophilia.



Oxford Biomedica had originally signed the agreement with Bioverativ, which was acquired by Sanofi, in February 2018.



The company said the termination impact on revenue will be negligible over the coming 24 month period.



