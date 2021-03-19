

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices rose for the third straight month in February, data from Destatis showed on Friday.



The producer price index increased 1.9 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.9 percent rise in January.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 1.4 percent annually in February. Energy prices grew 3.7 percent.



Among other components, prices of intermediate goods gained 3.8 percent yearly in February. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods increased 1.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for consumer goods fell 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in February, after a 1.4 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de