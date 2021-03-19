

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle (BC8G) said, for 2021, revenue and results are set to increase considerably, while the EBT margin is expected to stay at the high level of 2020.



'Our goals for the current financial year are ambitious. We saw considerable cost savings in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, which are not sustainable to this extent. We are nevertheless optimistic about the current financial year,' said Thomas Olemotz, CEO of Bechtle.



Fiscal 2020 earnings before taxes increased 14.6 percent to 270.7 million euros. Earnings per share was 4.58 euros compared to 4.06 euros. EBT margin increased to 4.7 percent from 4.4 percent.



Fiscal 2020 revenue grew 8.3 percent to 5.82 billion euros. Organic sales growth was 7.1 percent.



Bechtle AG is proposing to the General Meeting that the dividend be increased by 12.5 percent to 1.35 euros per share.



