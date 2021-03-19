

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's jobless rate declined marginally in February, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The registered unemployment rate decreased to 9.7 percent in February from 9.8 percent in January. In the same month last year, jobless rate was 9.4 percent.



A similar rate of unemployment was seen in April 2018.



The number of unemployed persons decreased 1.8 percent to 162,386 in February from 165,345 in the previous month.



Employment fell to 1.506 million persons in February from 1.515 million in the preceding month, data showed.



