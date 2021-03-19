

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output increased in January, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The construction output rose a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent month-on-month in January, reversing a 4.2 percent fall in December.



The latest growth in construction output was the strongest since August.



On a yearly basis, the construction output decreased a working day adjusted 1.5 percent in January, following a 1.1 percent fall in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the construction output dropped 7.9 percent in January, after a 2.2 percent growth in the prior month.



