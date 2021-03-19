

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mindo Chocolate Makers is recalling its Coffee Toffee Chocolate Bar citing the undeclared presence of milk, a major allergen, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves 75 grams/2.65oz chocolate bar that comes in a white paper wrapper labeled with Lot Numbers 190310 through 210310. The recalled products were distributed primarily in the state of Michigan in retail stores and through online orders.



The agency noted that the butter used to make the toffee in the bar contains undeclared milk.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the mislabeled product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.



People with milk allergies are at risk of potentially serious or life-threatening reactions if they consume this product.



However, the Dexter, Michigan-based company has not received any reports of illnesses to date in connection with the problem.



Mindo Chocolate Makers has suspended the distribution of the affected products until the FDA and the company correct the issue.



Consumers who have purchased Coffee Toffee Bars that have labels that do not say 'contains milk' or do not have milk stated in the ingredients are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In similar recalls citing undeclared milk, Wilton Brands, a provider of baking and cake decorating products and services, in early March recalled all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles.



In early February, Whole Foods Market called back select bundt cakes and chocolate dipped cookies from stores for the same reasons.



