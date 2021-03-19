UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8034 GG00BXDZMK63 31 January 2021

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited January 2021 NAV restated

Due to an error by the fund administrator, the dividend payment announced on 14 January 2021, which went ex-dividend on 21 January and paid subsequently on 05 February, was not included in the UKML NAV calculation for the January 2021 month end and was erroneously scheduled to be included in the calculation for the February month end. This error has subsequently been realised and as a result the January NAV has been recalculated at 80.34 pence per share rather than 81.47 pence per share previously announced, to reflect the quarterly dividend payment of 1.125 pence per share.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:19 March 2021