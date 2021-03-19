Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Wirklich nochmal fast 1.000% bis zum Sommer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.03.2021 | 18:16
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 19

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8034GG00BXDZMK6331 January 2021

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited January 2021 NAV restated

Due to an error by the fund administrator, the dividend payment announced on 14 January 2021, which went ex-dividend on 21 January and paid subsequently on 05 February, was not included in the UKML NAV calculation for the January 2021 month end and was erroneously scheduled to be included in the calculation for the February month end. This error has subsequently been realised and as a result the January NAV has been recalculated at 80.34 pence per share rather than 81.47 pence per share previously announced, to reflect the quarterly dividend payment of 1.125 pence per share.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:19 March 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.