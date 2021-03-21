

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see final January results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to see a score of 99.1, up from 97.7 in December. The coincident is pegged at 91.7, up from 88.2 previously.



The Philippines will see Q1 results for their consumer confidence index; in the three months prior, the index score was -47.9.



Taiwan will provide February figures for export orders and unemployment. In January, export orders skyrocketed 49.3 percent on year and the jobless rate came in at 3.75 percent.



China will see March prime rate information for one- and five-year loans; previously, they were at 3.85 percent and 4.65 percent, respectively.



Hong Kong will provide Q4 numbers for current account and February figures for consumer prices. In the third quarter, the current account surplus was HKD96.5 billion, while consumer prices climbed an annual 1.9 percent in January.



Thailand will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports sank 5.24 percent on year and exports rose 0.35 percent for a trade deficit of $0.2 billion.



