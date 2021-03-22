

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evanston, Illinois-based Avanza Pasta, LLC. is recalling around 2,237 pounds of meat and poultry pasta products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The products subject to recall involves around 65 items under various brands including AMBROSINO'S, CALABRIA IMPORTS, Conte Di SAVOIA, COUNTRYSIDE FRESH MARKETS, FRANKIE'S DELI, Frank's Deli, Gene's, Nature's Best, and Avanza Pasta, among others.



The meat and poultry ravioli and tortellini items were produced on various dates from October 5, 2019 through March 12, 2021. The affected products were shipped to restaurants, distributors, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.



These items do not bear an establishment number and the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS found out the issue during in-commerce surveillance activities.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and to either throw away or return them to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, Food Evolution in early February called back around 6,806 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE dip and salads products containing meat that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.



CLS Gourmet CL Saigon Food Co. in December last year called back around 128,841 pounds of various meat products for the same concerns.



