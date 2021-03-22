

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said Monday that it reached a multi-RNA target alliance with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK, TAK), aiming to discover and develop RNA targeting small molecule therapeutics for highly attractive targets that are difficult to address via more conventional approaches.



The companies will jointly identify and develop small molecules targeting a range of RNA targets aligned with Takeda's research and development areas.



The collaboration will leverage Evotec's extensive RNA targeting platform to optimally identify promising RNA sequences to target with small molecule ligands that can be developed into potentially first-in-class therapeutics.



As per the terms of the deal, Evotec will receive significant research funding and will be eligible to receive discovery, pre-clinical, clinical, commercial and sales milestone payments of up to US$160 million per program.



In addition, Evotec is entitled to tiered royalties on net sales of any products resulting from the collaboration.



