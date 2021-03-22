

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's unemployment rate decreased and export orders increased, official figures showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.73 percent in February from 3.75 percent in January, data from the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics revealed.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 3.70 in February from 3.66 percent in the prior month.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 443,000 in February from 438,000 in the previous month.



Data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed that the export orders grew 48.5 percent year-on-year in February. Economists had expected a growth of 45.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

