

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) said the company has secured an order, valued at more than $70 million, to supply Siemens Mobility with several products for the London Underground's Piccadilly Upgrade Program. The order is for brakes, air conditioning and ventilation, passenger information systems, and third-rail current collectors. The company will supply the components for 94 new trains as an initial order. The trains will be equipped with Wabtec's third-rail current collectors.



The Piccadilly Upgrade Program aims to replace the aging rolling stock, signaling and control systems across four lines.



