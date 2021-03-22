

GEA (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting Holly Lei and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer as new supervisor board members, the successors of Jean E. Spence and Ahmad MA Bastaki.



This follows the December nomination of Klaus Helmrich as the successor to the current Chairman, Dr. Helmut Perlet.



Holly Lei has held various management positions at the Bayer and Covestro Groups in China since 2003. She is also a board member of the Shanghai chapter of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China.



Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer has been Head of Institute and Director of Machines, Equipment and Process Automation at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), wbk Institute of Production Science since 2003. Since 2012, he has also been serving as a Visiting Professor and Director of the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center AMTC at Tongji University, Shanghai



'we are delighted to be able to nominate Holly Lei and Prof. Dr. Jürgen Fleischer, who are recognized experts in the international industrial landscape, as new Supervisory Board members. Both have long-standing management experience within international groups. I have no doubt that they, too, will put their extensive expertise to use at GEA,' Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Helmut Perlet said.



