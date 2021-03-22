

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) said that it has appointed Constance von Muehlen as Chief Operating Officer of Alaska Airlines, effective April 3, 2021.



Upon assuming this role, von Muehlen will join Alaska's Executive Committee and report to Ben Minicucci, who becomes Chief Executive Officer on March 31, 2021. She succeeds current COO, Gary Beck, who has announced his retirement following 47-year career in aviation.



Most recently, von Muehlen served as senior vice president of maintenance and engineering where she led all safety, compliance and operational performance of the airline's mainline Boeing and Airbus fleet. Before that, von Muehlen served as Horizon Air's chief operating officer, where she oversaw the customer service, inflight, pilot, maintenance and system operations control teams.



