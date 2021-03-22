

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charlotte, North Carolina-based MG Foods has expanded its recall to include three Turkey Wraps due to potential contamination of Listeria.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



The products were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021 and packaged in clear plastic wedges & plastic wrap. The products were sold exclusively via vending machines and micro markets located in business locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.



No illnesses have been reported to date.



