

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto (RTNTF, RIO, RIO.L, RTPPF) said that it will outline actions at its virtual seminars on Tuesday, the company has introduced to strengthen its performance and governance of cultural heritage following the destruction of the rockshelters at Juukan Gorge in May 2020 and outline the steps it will take to further improve its performance.



The company noted that it will establish an Indigenous Advisory Group to ensure the company has a better understanding of Indigenous culture and issues in Australia, including at Board level. It follows broad consultation with Traditional Owners and Indigenous leaders with the aim to introduce more diversity and breadth of views, including external perspective, in decision-making.



Rio Tinto's then chief executive officer J-S Jacques and two other executives had step down following criticism of the mining giant's destruction of two ancient rock shelters in Western Australia.



Rio detonated explosives in May 2020 in an area of the Juukan Gorge, destroying the 46,000-year-old Aboriginal heritage site in Western Australia.



The company went ahead with blowing up the ancient rock shelters despite the opposition of Aboriginal traditional owners.



It sparked widespread condemnation from shareholders, traditional owners and others.



