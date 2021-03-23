

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) announced Tuesday positive result from its phase III VISION study evaluating the efficacy and safety of radioligand therapy 177Lu-PSMA-617 in patients with advanced prostate cancer.



The trial met both primary endpoints of overall survival and radiographic progression-free survival. The company noted that the safety profile was consistent with data reported in previous clinical studies.



177Lu-PSMA-617 is a targeted radioligand therapy in patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer or mCRPC compared to best standard of care alone.



The company will present the results from the VISION trial at an upcoming medical meeting and included in US and EU regulatory submissions.



John Tsai, Head of Global Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer for Novartis, said, 'Patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer have a less than 1 in 6 chance of surviving 5 years and need new treatment options. These groundbreaking data confirm our belief in the potential of 177Lu-PSMA-617 to reimagine outcomes for these patients through phenotypic precision medicine. We intend to submit these data to regulatory authorities as soon as possible.'



Novartis is the only pharmaceutical company which is pursuing four different cancer treatment platforms, including radioligand therapy, cell and gene therapy, and targeted therapy and immunotherapy.



