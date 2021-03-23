

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Elementis PLC (ELM.L) reported a loss before income tax of $68.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of $61.0 million, prior year. Loss per share, in cent, was 11.3 compared to profit of 7.9. Adjusted profit before tax declined 44% to $53 million. Adjusted earnings per share in cent was 6.5 compared to 12.4.



Fiscal year revenue declined to $751.3 million from $873.6 million, previous year. Revenue was down 14% (12% underlying) principally due to COVID-19 related volume impact across industrial and consumer end markets.



The Board is not recommending a final dividend for 2020.



