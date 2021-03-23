

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore PLC (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) said Ivan Glasenberg will retire on 30 June 2021. The Board of Glencore will appoint Gary Nagle as CEO and Director with effect from 1 July 2021.



Glencore noted that Ivan Glasenberg will seek re-election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 29 April, for a term expiring on 30 June 2021.



Glencore PLC also announced that John Mack will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting. He will retire from the Board on the date.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLENCORE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de