

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $149.3 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $485.0 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IHS Markit Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $283.8 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $1.12 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



IHS Markit Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $283.8 Mln. vs. $266.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q1): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



