

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Food Lion, affiliated to Ahold Delhaize USA, and Hannaford Supermarkets recalled select Parmesan Garlic Wing Sauce, under the Taste of Inspirations brand. The recall was due to the possible presence of undeclared fish, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected products by both companies come with Lot code 210305 and a Best By Date of March 5, 2022.



Salisbury, North Carolina -based Food Lion said its Parmesan Garlic Wing Sause were mislabeled and contain undeclared fish. The impacted products may have been purchased between February 20, 2021 and March 20, 2021.



The food store, which operates more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, said the customers with fish allergies who purchased the impacted products can return them for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion's 'Double Your Money Back Guarantee.'



Further, Hannaford Supermarkets said the contents of the recalled bottle of Parmesan Wing Sauce do not match the label. The bottles were incorrectly filled with Taste of Inspirations Garlic Parmesan Dressing and have an undeclared allergen, fish.



Hannaford said its customers with fish allergies may return the item to a Hannaford store for a full refund. No injuries or illnesses have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



