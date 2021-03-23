

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - EBay Canada has launched an online platform where people can shop for 'Certified Refurbished' products including laptops, portable audio, and small kitchen appliances.



People in Canada can now shop refurbished products of popular brands for 40% less than the regular price with a 'like-new' quality guarantee backed by the manufacturer and a free two-year warranty, EBay said.



This business was successfully launched in the U.S. in October last year.



'Since the onset of the pandemic, how consumers are choosing to spend their money has evolved, with quality and value being paramount and refurbished goods have gained popularity because of this,' says Bigler. 'But consumer confidence in these products has been a detractor in the past, so eBay built a best-in-class online Certified Refurbished business with trust and guaranteed quality as the foundation.'



At launch, brands including Breville, Dell, De'Longhi, HP, JBL, Lenovo, and Bose are participating with the company. EBay Canada plans to expand the program with new categories and brand partnerships in the coming months.



