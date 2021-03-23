

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 10 people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting spree at a grocery market in Boulder, south of the University of Colorado.



A gunman opened fire at the King Soopers store on Monday afternoon, triggering harrowing and chaotic scenes inside the store.



Police arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting incident occurred at about 2:30 PM ET, and surrounded the market.



The dead police officer was identified as Eric Talley, 51, who was one of the security officers to respond to the shooting. Talley served more than ten years with the Boulder Police Department.



Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said an injured suspect is in custody, and that police is investigating the massacre.



She did not disclose the suspect's identity or his motive behind the attack.



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden had been briefed on the shooting incident. 'He will be kept up to date by his team as there are additional developments,' she tweeted.



Colorado Governor Jared Polis said that he was making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff's Department.



The Colorado incident is the seventh mass shooting in the country in the past 7 days.



Eight people, including six women of Asian origin, were killed in a shooting spree at three massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16.



Other shooting incidents occurred in Stockton, California; Gresham, Oregon; Houston; Dallas; and Philadelphia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de