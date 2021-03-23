

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin International, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), has integrated Alexa Custom Assistant into Garmin's in-vehicle infotainment systems. The Amazon Alexa Custom Assistant gives automakers the flexibility to create their own intelligent branded assistant. The solution uses Amazon's advanced AI technology.



The Alexa Custom Assistant technology will be available on Garmin's latest infotainment solutions, which are built on Qualcomm's latest generation chipsets.



Garmin Auto OEM provides infotainment systems, navigation software, voice recognition and other electronics to leading manufacturers such as BMW Group, Daimler, Ford, Honda, Toyota, and Geely.



