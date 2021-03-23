

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - George Weston Limited (WN.TO) and Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) announced the upcoming retirement of Loblaw President, Sarah Davis, on May 6. She will be succeeded by Executive Chairman, Galen Weston, who will become Chairman and President in addition to his current role as Chairman and CEO at George Weston Limited.



The companies also announced that Robert Sawyer will join Loblaw as Chief Operating Officer. Richard Dufresne, President and CFO of George Weston Limited, will expand his responsibilities to include becoming CFO of Loblaw on May 6.



Darren Myers will be leaving Loblaw after Annual General Meeting on May 6.



