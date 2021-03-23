

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Hartford said its board of directors has unanimously rejected Chubb Limited's unsolicited proposal to acquire the company. The Board determined that entering into discussions regarding a strategic transaction would not be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.



The board of Hartford reaffirmed its commitment in the continued execution of the company's strategic business plan.



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.



