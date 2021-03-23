

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has nominated Lina Khan, who is a known critic of big technology firms, for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.



A leading voice in the antitrust movement, the 32-year old woman of Asian origin is currently an associate professor of law at Columbia University's law school.



She teaches and writes about antitrust law, infrastructure industries law, and the anti-monopoly tradition at the Columbia Law School. Her antitrust scholarship has received several awards.



Khan has previously served as counsel to the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law, where she helped lead the Subcommittee's investigation into digital markets.



Khan was also a legal advisor in the office of Commissioner Rohit Chopra at the Federal Trade Commission and legal director at the Open Markets Institute.



Born in London to Pakistani parents, Lina Khan moved with them to the United States when she was 11 years old. She is a graduate of Williams College and Yale Law School.



While still a law student at Yale University, her article 'Amazon's Antitrust Paradox' was published in the Yale Law Journal, which made a significant impact in American legal and business circles.



If confirmed by the Senate, she will become the youngest ever FTC Commissioner.



Congratulating Lina Khan on her nomination, Acting Federal Trade Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Kelly Slaughter said, 'Her creative energy, groundbreaking antitrust work, and passion for the FTC's mission make her an excellent nominee.'



