

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) CEO Jane Fraser is banning internal video calls on Fridays, in an effort to encourage employees to have a healthy and balance work-life.



According to a memo sent by Fraser, which was obtained by Bloomberg, the final day of the working week is now named 'Zoom Free Fridays'. She also declared May 28 a company-wide holiday, calling it 'Citi Reset Day.'



'The blurring of lines between home and work and the relentlessness of the pandemic workday have taken a toll on our well-being,' Fraser said in the memo. 'It's simply not sustainable. Since a return to any kind of new normal is still a few months away for many of us, we need to reset some of our working practices.'



The bank is also urged its employees to stop scheduling meetings outside of normal working hours.



Fraser said that while Zoom meetings with clients and regulators will still happen on Fridays, employees will conduct meetings over the telephone to give workers a break from nonstop video-conferences.



'When our work regularly spills over into nights, very early mornings and weekends, it can prevent us from recharging fully, and that isn't good for you nor, ultimately, for Citi,' Fraser added.



