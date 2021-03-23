

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.26 billion, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $0.96 billion, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 billion or $3.14 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.5% to $3.91 billion from $3.09 billion last year.



Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.52 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.14 vs. $2.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.78 -Revenue (Q1): $3.91 Bln vs. $3.09 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.72 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.85 Full year revenue guidance: $15.45 Bln



