

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $80.5 million, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $21.0 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $90.7 million or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.12 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $90.7 Mln. vs. $83.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q4): $2.12 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



