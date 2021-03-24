

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its net income available for distribution for fiscal year 2020 rose to 2.12 billion euros from 1.21 billion euros in the previous year.



Revenues for the year grew to 34.5 billion euros from 26.4 billion euros last year.



For 2021, E.ON anticipates adjusted EBIT to be in the range of 3.8 billion euros to 4.0 billion euros and adjusted net income of 1.7 billion euros to 1.9 billion euros.



The company expects EBITDA to grow by 2 to 3 percent on average between 2021 and 2023.



The E.ON SE Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to recommend the payment of a dividend of 0.47 euros per share for the 2020 financial year.



E.ON intends to reduce the emissions it can influence directly and become climate-neutral by 2040. E.ON will reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 75 percent by 2030 and by 100 percent by 2040 compared with 2019. E.ON aims to reduce Scope 3 emissions, which it cannot influence directly, by 50 percent by 2030 and by 100 percent by 2050.



