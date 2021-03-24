

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - The Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) said its Board has planned to put its climate change action plan before shareholders and seek a non-binding advisory vote on the company's approach at its AGM on July 8, 2021.



Severn Trent has been accredited by the Carbon Trust since 2009 and during that time the company has consistently reduced GHG emissions from its operations, leading to a total reduction of 57% to the end of 2019/20. Over the same period, the company has increased its generation of renewable energy to the equivalent of 491 GWh per year, or 51% of its own energy consumption.



As part of the company's commitment to credible reduction in GHGs, consistent with a 1.5 degree global warming scenario, it would reduce its Scope 1 and Scope 21 emissions by 46% by 2030, in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative's guideline; and would reduce its Scope 3 emissions by engaging with over 70% of the company's supply chain to take action on their own emissions.



Liv Garfield, Severn Trent Plc CEO, said, 'As a water company we take care of one of life's essentials, so a healthy environment is vital to the long term sustainability of our business. Taking positive action to mitigate climate change and ensure we are resilient to its impact is at the core of that goal. We have set ourselves bold ambitions which we believe will benefit all our stakeholders over the long term, which is why we're pleased to offer this engagement opportunity to our shareholders at our upcoming AGM.'



