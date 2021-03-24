

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Myovant Sciences (MYOV) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported positive data from the phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study of relugolix combination therapy in women with uterine fibroids. The data showed the potential value of continued treatment for women with uterine fibroids, with those receiving relugolix combination therapy in the study experiencing meaningful symptom relief for up to two years.



The study met its primary endpoint with 78.4% of women who continued on relugolix combination therapy achieving the sustained responder rate through week 76 compared with 15.1% of women who discontinued treatment and initiated placebo at week 52. All three key secondary endpoints in the study were also achieved.



Relugolix combination tablet is under review by the FDA for the treatment of women with uterine fibroids, with a decision anticipated by June 1, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de