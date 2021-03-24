

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $595.7 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $454.1 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $4.52 billion from $4.18 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q3): $4.52 Bln vs. $4.18 Bln last year.



