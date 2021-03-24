

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) and JDE Peet's announced Wednesday a strategic partnership which will allow JDE Peet's to support the Smucker Away From Home liquid coffee business with product development, production and foodservice equipment innovation. Additional terms of the partnership will not be disclosed.



The agreement will allow J. M. Smucker to more aggressively pursue liquid coffee innovation opportunities that will enhance current customer solutions and drive category growth. It does not impact The J.M. Smucker Co.'s retail coffee business.



The proprietary liquid coffee system efficiently delivers large quantities of premium coffee in a hygienic manner. It is a perfect solution for hospitals, universities, hotels, conference centres and many other out-of-home customers.



In a related decision, The J.M. Smucker Co. plans to close and pursue a sale of its Suffolk, Virginia, production facility in the spring of calendar year 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JM SMUCKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de