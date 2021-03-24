

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) plans to rebuild its equity capital markets business in Asia, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The bank, which closed the majority of its equities business in Asia Pacific in 2019, plans to hire 10 to 12 bankers. The bank plans to hire in roles across the spectrum to support its ECM business, including in origination, distribution and research.



The Frankfurt-based lender is working with a recruiter and has started to reach out to prospective candidates in the region, including in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DEUTSCHE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de