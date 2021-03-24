

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 58764 new cases reporting on Tuesday, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 29922391.



892 people died in the same period from the pandemic, taking the national total to 543843. The figure is less than the 7-day average of 1001.



Most of the deaths - 165 - occurred in California, while most cases - 6801 - were reported in New York.



President Jo Biden announced that the special enrollment period to sign up for Obamacare has been extended to run through August 15. The website Healthcare.gov for special enrollment was opened on February 15. 'In the first two weeks alone, more than 200,000 Americans gained coverage,' Biden said during his visit to Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing aboard Air Force One that in 62 days since Joe Biden taking office, the country's vaccine output more than tripled from 8.6 million doses to 27 million doses.



Psaki said that White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients announced in his weekly governors call that two-thirds of the 27 million doses will be going to states and jurisdictions. 'The rest will go to other channels, primarily the pharmacy program, which has been very successful and we've been increasing supply to,' she told reporters.



An independent US safety board has expressed concern AstraZeneca may have included outdated information in its latest vaccine trial announcement.



The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that a six-week decline in global Covid-19 deaths has stalled, while cases have continued to rise for the fourth consecutive week.



The UN health agency has also reported a continued surge in Covid-19 variants in various parts of the world.



Hong Kong and Macao have suspended the rollout of BioNTech's vaccine citing a packaging defect found in their first batch of doses.



Elsewhere, on Wednesday, India reported its highest single-day Covid-19 death toll - 275 - this year.



