

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The FUCHS Group (FUPEF.PK) has officially inaugurated a new production facility for polyurea lubricating greases at its Kaiserslautern site. The company said it has invested 25 million euros in its Kaiserslautern site.



Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE, said: 'The production plant will enable us to significantly increase the production capacity of polyurea greases, allowing us to respond quickly to specific customer requirements and supply tailor-made polyurea greases, for example for use in the e-mobility, wind power and food industries.'



