

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area consumer confidence rose faster than expected in March to its highest level in over a year, preliminary survey data from the European Commission showed Wednesday.



The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -10.8 from -14.8 in February. Economists had expected an improvement to -14.5.



The latest reading for Eurozone was the strongest since February 2020, when it was -6.4.



The consumer confidence index for the EU rose to -12.1 from -15.7, marking the strongest reading since March 2020.



Both indicators are approaching their long-term averages of ?11.1 and ?10.6, respectively, the commission said.



The survey data was collected from March 1 to 23.



The final figures is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results on March 30.



