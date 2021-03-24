

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has named Adam Selipsky, currently CEO of Salesforce-owned software maker Tableau, to head its Amazon Web Services division.



Andy Jassy, the current head of AWS and the incoming CEO of Amazon, informed employees about the appointment in an email on Tuesday, CNBC reported. Jassy has been leading Amazon's cloud business for the past 15 years.



'Adam brings strong judgment, customer obsession, team building, demand generation, and CEO experience to an already very strong AWS leadership team. And, having been in such a senior role at AWS for 11 years, he knows our culture and business well,' Jassy wrote in the memo.



Selipsky had previously served as AWS' Vice President for Sales, Marketing and Support, before leaving to run then-public Tableau in 2016. Salesforce bought Tableau for $15.7 billion in 2019.



Selipsky will rejoin Amazon in May, when he and Jassy will be 'transitioning together' into their new roles.



'With a $51B revenue run rate that's growing 28% YoY (these were the Q4 2020 numbers we last publicly shared), it's easy to forget that AWS is still in the very early stages of what's possible,' Jassy wrote in the memo. 'We have a lot more to invent for customers, and we have a very strong leadership team and group of builders to go make it happen.'



