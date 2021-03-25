

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) reported financial 2020 net income of 6.3 million euros compared to 37.2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per Evotec share was 0.04 euros compared to 0.25 euros. Adjusted group EBITDA declined to 106.6 million euros from 123.1 million euros, which corresponds to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3% compared to 27.6%.



Fiscal year 2020 revenues from contracts with customers rose significantly by 12% year-on-year to 500.9 million euros. Excluding material costs, revenues were 479.1 million euros.



For 2021, the company projects: revenues to be in a range of 550 million euros to 570 million euros; and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of 105 million euros to 120 million euros.



