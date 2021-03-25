

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.DE) published its final figures for the fiscal year 2020. Profit per share was 1.25 euros compared to 2.12 euros, prior year. Profit per share, excluding PPA write-offs, declined to 1.64 euros from 2.57 euros. Revenues improved 3 percent to 3.79 billion euros. Service revenues were up 2.6 percent to 3.02 billion euros.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of 1&1 Drillisch will propose a dividend of 0.05 euros per share for 2020 at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 26, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

1&1 DRILLISCH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de