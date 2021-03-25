

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - German logistics and transportation company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG or HHLA (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) reported that its profit after tax and minority interests for fiscal year 2020 dropped by 58.8 percent to 42.6 million euros from 103.3 million euros in the prior year.



Group operating result (EBIT) was 123.6 million euros in 2020 compared to 221.2 million euros in the previous year.



Annual revenue decreased by 6.0 percent to 1.30 billion euros from last year's 1.38 billion euros.



Container throughput decreased by 10.6 percent to 6.776 million TEU.



The company expects a moderate increase in revenue and an operating result to be in the range of 153 million euros to 178 million euros for fiscal year 2021.



HHLA said it remains committed to its profit-oriented dividend policy, which aims to pay out between 50 and 70 percent of annual net profit after minority interests in the form of dividends.



The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2021, an optional dividend of 0.45 euros per class A share entitled to dividends.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de