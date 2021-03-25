

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Thursday, the market research group Gfk is set to release consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment index is seen at -11.9 in April versus -12.9 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the greenback and the yen, it against the pound and the franc.



The euro was worth 128.80 against the yen, 1.1821 against the greenback, 0.8635 against the pound and 1.1062 against the franc as of 2:55 am ET.



