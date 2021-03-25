

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its fiscal 2020 net income declined to 31.59 million euros from 48.36 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 3.20 euros compared to 4.90 euros. Operating result (EBIT) decreased by 30.5% to 45.3 million euros, and the EBIT margin was 7.3% compared to 10.3%. The company said the year-over-year decline in EBIT in 2020 was primarily a result of the decrease in sales, expenses and productivity losses due to the Corona pandemic as well as one-off impairment losses.



Fiscal 2020 net sales declined to 618.66 million euros from 632.86 million euros, last year. Sales in the semiconductor and coating market combined rose by 3.5% to 308.6 million euros. Order intake was 631.3 million euros compared to 598.7 million euros.



For fiscal 2021, the company expects sales to grow by over 5%. The company expects the EBIT margin in 2021 to improve from 2020 levels.



The Management and Supervisory Boards will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2021, to pay out a dividend of 1.60 euros per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

