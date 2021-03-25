

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet (UDIRF.PK) reported that its EBITDA for the fourth-quarter dropped to 152.5 million euros from 321.7 million euros in the previous year.



Quarterly revenue grew to 1.38 billion euros from 1.34 billion euros in the previous year.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG will propose an dividend of 0.50 euros per share for the fiscal year 2020 at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 27, 2021, compared to 0.50 euros per share paid last year.



The dividend payout ratio would therefore be 28.3% of adjusted consolidated net income for 2020 after minority interests and thus lie within the medium range targeted by the Group's dividend policy.



