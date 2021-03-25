

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) reported a loss before tax of 202.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of 112.7 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 23.9 pence compared to a loss of 21.0 pence. Underlying loss before tax was 76.3 million pounds compared to profit of 17.7 million pounds, last year. Basic loss per share from continuing operations before other items was 10.0 pence compared to profit of 0.2 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 1.87 billion pounds from 2.16 billion pounds, last year. Like-for-like sales were down 13%, with a solid recovery in the second half.



The Board did not declare or pay an interim dividend for the 2020 financial year, and nor will a final dividend be declared.



